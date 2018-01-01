Well, if you are like us, you have had an Apple iTunes account for years and spent a fair amount of time creating the perfect playlists for your parties, the holidays, your various daily moods, or just because you love music your own way and not how someone else thinks about it!



Then you got an Amazon Echo and realized that Alexa is way better than Siri (sorry Siri, but I have a new girl in my life!). When you ask Alexa to play you some music it's good, but then you remember that you have the perfect playlist over there in iTunes, but Alexa doesn't know about it!



After searching the web for hours, you discover to your dismay that there is nothing to help you make a copy of your iTunes playlists within Amazon Music....until now!



iTunes Magic to the rescue! We built this tool because we needed it ourselves, and we are happy to share what we have created with you too. It isn't perfect, but it's better than trying to copy playlists manually or living without that perfect playlist!